Hariyali Amavasya 2025: Rituals, Significance, and Importance

Hariyali Amavasya, or Sawan Amavasya, is an important day in the Hindu calendar that falls on the sacred month of Sawan. It occurs on July 24, 2025, this year and is extremely auspicious for Lord Shiva worshippers. The day is marked with energetic rituals such as Pitru Tarpan and Navagraha Shanti, which help to restore balance and prosperity to life.

Rituls and Significance

Pitru Tarpan: This ritual is carried out by devotees to worship their ancestors, usually near a river or water body, in order to liberate themselves from ancestral curses and debts.

Navagraha Shanti Pujas: Performed to harmonize planetary energies and bring prosperity into the home.

Tree Worship: Planting and worshipping trees such as Peepal, Tulsi, and Amla is regarded as auspicious, being homes of gods.

Fasting and Donations: Numerous worshippers keep a fast and give donations to the poor, expecting blessings in terms of wealth and prosperity.

Timings and Muhurat

Amavasya Tithi Begins: July 24, 2025, at 2:29 AM

Amavasya Tithi Ends: July 25, 2025, at 12:41 AM

Brahmamuhurta: 4:14 AM to 4:58 AM

Vijay Muhurat: 2:45 PM to 3:39 PM

Public Holiday

Though Hariyali Amavasya isn't a national public holiday, July 24 has been announced as a public holiday by the state of Chhattisgarh to commemorate Hareli Tihar, which happens to fall on the same date as Hariyali Amavasya.

Hareli Tihar Celebrations

In Chhattisgarh, there is a large agrarian festival known as Hareli Tihar that is observed on the same date. Farmers pray to their tools, cattle, and nature for a good harvest by seeking blessings. Cultural events, traditional games, and folk performances mark the festival.

Hariyali Amavasya wishes

Goddess Brahma and Lord Shiva bless you with joy and prosperity on Hariyali Amavasya.

Wishing you a peaceful Hariyali Amavasya filled with joy.

May this Hariyali Amavasya bring prosperity to your life.

Celebrate Hariyali Amavasya with piety and love for Lord Shiva.

May Goddess Parvati grant you her benedictions on this Hariyali Amavasya.

Wish you a successful Hariyali Amavasya with divine blessings.

May your wishes be granted on this sacred Hariyali Amavasya.

Celebrate the essence of Hariyali Amavasya with devotion and happiness.

Tips for Devotees

Take a sacred bath in a holy water body early in the morning.

Worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with all devotion.

Sow trees and conduct puja rituals to attain boons.

Keep a fast and give alms to the poor to attain prosperity.

