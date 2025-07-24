Hari Hara Veera Mallu Public Talk: Pawn Kalyan Lets Down Audiences

Pawan Kalyan’s highly anticipated movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu has finally hit the theatres today, 24 July—after a two-and-a-half-year gap from his last movie, “BRO,” in which he had acted alongside his nephew Sai Durga Tej. However, due to his political activities, Pawan Kalyan had taken a long break from movies since 2023 before he restarted the Hari Hara Veera Mallu shoot.

After being announced in 2023, filming on Hari Hara Veera Mallu began the same year. Despite being started in 2023, it was later delayed for a variety of reasons, including Pawan Kalyan's political involvement, Director Krish's departure in the middle of the film, and Pawan's victory in the general elections in 2024.

However, Hari Hara Veera Mallu was released throughout Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today, July 24. Both states have hosted promotional activities. To help Hari Hara Veera Mallu succeed, even AP Chief Minister Nara Chandra Babu, his son, the Education Minister, Nara Lokesh, and other cabinet-designated ministers have tweeted.

Despite the backing of numerous celebrities, ministers, and MLAs, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has fallen short of the standard that its supporters and moviegoers had set for it. The screenplay and low-quality visual effects have disappointed the moviegoers. Audience attendees who spoke to the media outside the theatre expressed their dissatisfaction with HHVM's subpar performance. The story, writing, and visual effects of the film have been criticised despite Pawan Kalyan's acting.

It failed to live up to the expectations of the audience, even though it had respectable openers thanks to increases in ticket sales in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Moviegoers and critics have given HHVM an AVERAGE rating. Since today is only the first day, fans are looking forward to the days ahead.

