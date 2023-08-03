Moderate Rains For Two Days In Hyderabad

Aug 03, 2023, 10:30 IST
Hyderabad weather report: Meteorological department has issued a weather warning to the Hyderabad citizens. The city is going to witness moderate rains. The officials informed the public that there will be moderate rains to heavy rains on these dates (August 3, 4). 

There is a possibility of heavy rainfall including lighting and thunderstorms in Asifabad, Adilabad, Manchiryala, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Peddapalli and Jayashankar Bhupalapalli districts.


