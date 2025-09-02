MLC Kavitha Expelled From BRS: Timeline of Family Rift, Leaked Letter, and Explosive Allegations

After months of speculation, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) expelled MLC K. Kavitha on Tuesday (September 2).

Sharing the suspension order on X (formerly Twitter), the party stated: “The recent behavior and ongoing anti-party activities of MLC K. Kavitha are damaging the BRS. Party President K. Chandrashekar Rao has decided to suspend her from the party with immediate effect.”

For observers of Telangana politics, Kavitha’s ouster was a long time coming.

Kavitha’s Infamous Letter to KCR

The first signs of discord surfaced in May when a handwritten feedback letter Kavitha addressed to her father, BRS supremo K. Chandrashekar Rao, was leaked online. In it, she criticized his muted stance against the BJP, the party’s failure to address BC reservations, and the growing inaccessibility of senior leaders. It has been alleged that the letter, which surfaced when she was in the US, was leaked by Santhosh Kumar.

When she returned from the US, Kavitha defended her letter, describing KCR as “like God” but lamenting that he was “surrounded by demons” who misled him and cut him off from genuine feedback. She accused “insiders” of leaking the note to discredit her and warned that she was being targeted by paid social media operatives, even as the party failed to defend her.

Allegations of BJP-BRS Merger

Kavitha later stirred fresh controversy by alleging backroom attempts to merge BRS with the BJP — a move she said she resisted even during her imprisonment in the Delhi excise case. Without naming him, she appeared to target her brother K.T. Rama Rao, remarking that “posting tweets will not suffice.”

Escalation and Public Accusations

Her removal as honorary president of the BRS-backed Singareni workers’ union (TBGKS) deepened her rift with the party, which she claimed was retaliation for the leaked letter. Matters escalated further during the Congress government’s decision to hand over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project probe to the CBI, when Kavitha openly blamed her cousins — Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar — for the inquiry on KCR. The party leadership, including KTR, publicly rallied behind Harish Rao.

The Final Break

With her repeated outbursts and widening accusations, the BRS formally expelled Kavitha. The suspension order, signed by KTR and Chief Coordinator Soma Bharat Kumar, and approved by KCR, accused her of “anti-party activities” and statements detrimental to party unity.