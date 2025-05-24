Miss World 2025: Miss England Alleges Objectification by ‘Wealthy Male Sponsors’, Outdated Format

The Miss World pageant, currently being hosted in Hyderabad, has courted another controversy, with Miss England Milla Magee quitting the contest.

Although Magee had initially withdrawn from the pageant last week citing personal reasons, she has now revealed the real reasons behind her decision in an explosive interview with a British tabloid.

Stating that she felt exploited throughout her time at the Miss World event, Magee said she took a stand for herself as she “felt like a prostitute.”

Sharing her experience, Magee detailed the discomfort she faced as contestants were paraded in front of wealthy male sponsors.

The 24-year-old lifeguard and surfer from Newquay, Cornwall, is the first Miss England in the 74-year history of the Miss World pageant to withdraw from the competition.

Calling the Miss World format outdated, Magee said contestants were expected to wear makeup around the clock and stay dressed in ball gowns all day—even at breakfast.

“Finalists were endlessly displayed in dresses only suitable for the Oscars,” she quipped.

Having previously campaigned for causes she was passionate about during the Miss England pageant, Magee strongly felt that Miss World needs an overhaul.

Recounting a particularly disturbing incident, she said, “The final straw came when we were told to entertain middle-aged men as a 'thank you' for the money they put into the show.”

“There were two girls to each table of six guests. We were expected to sit with them for the whole evening and entertain them as a thank you,” she said.

“At one point I tried to talk about the causes I was supporting, but it was obvious the men at the table were not interested. Instead, there was weird small talk that left me feeling uncomfortable,” she added.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Magee said, “I went out to make a difference, to help create a different future, maybe even inspire young people. Never in a million years did I expect to find myself in that situation. We were there to please these people and sit like performing monkeys. I couldn’t stand it.”

She revealed how contestants were ogled at and even reprimanded by the coach for being ‘boring’.

Following Magee’s exit, her place in the finals will now be taken by Miss England runner-up Charlotte Grant, 25, the current Miss Liverpool.