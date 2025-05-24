May 25 Bank Holiday due to this reason!

If you have scheduled a visit to a bank tomorrow, March 25, 2025, notice that banks remain shut on Sunday. Sundays are designated bank holidays in India, as per RBI guidelines.

Banking Operations Affected

The March 25 bank holiday means that physical branch operations will be closed. This implies that customers will be unable to:

Complete in-branch transactions like cash deposits, withdrawals, or cheque clearances

Process loan approvals or applications that need manual handling

Open a new account or finalize documentation-intensive services

Everything that is done in-branch will be accessible on the following working day, Monday, March 26, 2025.

Digital Banking Services Continue as Usual

Though physical branches will be shut down, digital banking facilities will run as usual. Customers will be able to:

Manage accounts via online banking and mobile banking apps

Make payments and transfer funds via electronic payment systems such as NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS

Withdrawals via ATMs

Plan in Advance

To save yourself from any hassle, it is always advisable to check the bank holiday list for your state or with your bank about their working status before stepping out to a branch. Remain informed and plan your banking task accordingly to avoid any disturbance.

