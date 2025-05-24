RBSE 10th Result 2025: When and Where to Check

More than 10 lakh students are waiting for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10th results with great enthusiasm. Even though the Class 12th results were announced on May 24, the Class 10th results have not been declared yet. Students who have appeared in the examination can view their results at the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Expected Release Date

According to Rajasthan Board Secretary Kailath Chandra Sharma, the preparations for Class 10th result are under final stages, and the result will be announced soon. Although no official date has been issued, speculations go on to say that the result may be published prior to May 31. The Class 10 results were announced on May 29 last year.

How to Check RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th Results

To download the RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th results, students should follow these steps:

Go to the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link 'RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th results'.

Submit your roll number, date of birth, and other mandatory details in the login page.

The RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and store the results for future use.

Result Details

At the time of the press conference, when the results are released, the board will likely give exhaustive details, including:

Pass percentage

District-wise pass percentage

Gender-wise details

Other pertinent statistics

Overview of Last Year's Result

For a reference point, last year's Class 10 result had a pass percentage of 93.03%. Out of 1060751 registered students, 1039895 appeared for the exam.

Stay Updated

Students are advised to visit the official website from time to time in order to get updates on the date of result announcement and related details. After the results are announced, students can check their marks following the above-mentioned steps.

