KCET 2025 Result declared; link active from 2 PM!

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has formally announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 results. The results were announced by Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar at 11:30 am today, and the result link was made active at 2 pm on the official website.

How to Check Your KCET Result 2025

To view your KCET scorecard, simply follow the steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Click on the Result Link: Find the link for KCET Result 2025 on the homepage and click on it.

Enter Your Login Credentials: Enter your roll number and the first four letters of your name.

Submit and View Your Result: Click submit, and your result will appear on the screen.

Download and Save: Download your scorecard and save a hard copy for reference later.

Important Details on the KCET Scorecard

Your KCET scorecard will contain:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks secured

Rank obtained

Qualifying status

KCET Counselling Process

Upon clearing the KCET examination, qualified candidates will undergo the online counselling process, comprising:

Online registration

Document verification

Choice filling and locking

Seat allocation based on KCET ranks, preferences, and vacant seats

KCET Cutoff and Qualifying Marks

To appear in the counselling process, candidates must secure a minimum of marks:

General Category: 50% marks in the qualifying exam

SC/ST/OBC/EWS Categories: 40% marks in the qualifying exam

What's Next?

Calculate your admission possibilities using the KCET college predictor tool based on your exam score, category, and area type. This will give you an idea of your possible college choices and help you decide what to do next.

