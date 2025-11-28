Messi Confirms Hyderabad Tour: Here’s the Date, Time, Ticket Prices & Direct Link to Book

Football icon Lionel Messi is set to return to India after 14 years, sparking massive excitement among fans across the country. The Barcelona legend will embark on a 3-day, 4-city GOAT India Tour, covering Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. While venues in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi were announced earlier, Hyderabad was officially confirmed at midnight on Thursday.

Messi took to Instagram to share his excitement, saying:

“Thanks for all the love from India! The GOAT tour kicks off in a few weeks’ time! I'm happy to share that Hyderabad has been added to my visits to Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. See you soon India!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Kolkata & Hyderabad Events on the Same Day

The tour begins on December 13 at Kolkata’s iconic Salt Lake Stadium, which previously hosted Messi in 2011 during Argentina’s friendly against Venezuela. The “GOAT Concert” and “GOAT Cup” will feature Messi sharing the field with Indian legends Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Leander Paes.

Later that evening, Messi will fly to Hyderabad, where an action-packed event will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at 7:00 PM IST. The World Cup winner will participate in a 7v7 exhibition match with scouted young talents, thrilling penalty shootouts, and a musical tribute.

Hyderabad Tickets Are Now Live

Tickets for the Hyderabad leg are now available, exclusively on District, through district.in or the District app. Organisers have cautioned fans not to use third-party links or unverified pages, as fake resale websites and scam links have already started circulating.

Hyderabad ticket prices start at ₹1500.

Meanwhile, tickets for other venues remain available. In Mumbai, additional seats were released, but only the higher-priced top-bay sections are left, starting from ₹7080.

Full Lionel Messi India Tour Schedule

Saturday, December 13: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata – 10:30 AM IST

Saturday, December 13: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad – 7:00 PM IST

Sunday, December 14: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 5:00 PM IST

Monday, December 15: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi – 1:30 PM IST

With the addition of Hyderabad, Messi’s visit now forms a true pan-India tour, spanning the East, South, West, and North. Fans across the country are gearing up for what promises to be the most electrifying football event India has ever witnessed.

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