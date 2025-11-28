Andhra King Taluka: OTT Deal, Movie Budget, and Box Office Target!

Ram Pothineni’s latest film Andhra King Taluka is moving steadily from its theatrical run toward its digital release, and new information about its budget and OTT rights has now surfaced. The film has reportedly been made on an approximate budget of Rs.65 crore, placing it among Ram’s bigger productions in recent years. A significant portion of its recovery is already secured, thanks to a strong OTT deal.

According to industry sources, the OTT rights for Andhra King Taluka have been sold for a massive Rs.30 crore, ensuring the film recovers a substantial chunk of its production cost even before entering its post-theatrical phase. The movie will stream on Netflix, with the digital premiere expected in late December 2025, likely around the Christmas weekend.

The film opened in theatres on November 27 and has seen good traction, especially overseas where the US premieres alone crossed a quarter of a million dollars. The combination of theatrical momentum and a lucrative OTT sale positions Andhra King Taluka for a solid overall performance.

For fans who missed the big-screen outing, the Netflix release next month will offer a chance to catch Ram Pothineni and Bhagyashri Borse in this mass-entertainer without waiting long.

With the film’s US premieres collecting over USD 250,000 on day one, and India’s Day 1 gross estimated at Rs.4.5 to Rs.5 crore, trade analysts believe the film has the potential to stabilise well over the weekend.

Given its Rs.65 crore budget and 30 crore OTT deal, industry trackers estimate that Andhra King Taluka needs at least 55-60 crore worldwide gross to emerge successful and reach the hit zone. A strong run in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and overseas markets will be crucial.