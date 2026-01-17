Medaram Jatara 2025 Holidays: Will Telangana Declare Official holidays from Jan 28 to 31

The Medaram Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara, scheduled from January 28 to 31, 2025, is just around the corner, and the big question on everyone’s mind is: Will the government declare official holidays for the Jatara this year?

As lakhs of devotees prepare to travel to Medaram, the demand for holidays has grown louder, with various groups urging the state to announce a clear holiday schedule.

Are There Holidays for Medaram Jatara in 2025?

As of now, the Telangana government has not officially declared holidays for all four days of the Jatara.

However, the pressure to do so is increasing due to the expected massive turnout and the significance of the festival.

Teachers’ unions, especially PRTU, have urged the government to issue statewide holidays so that devotees, employees, and students can attend the Jatara without difficulty.

Why Holidays Are Becoming More Important

The Medaram Jatara is celebrated once every two years and attracts crores of devotees. During this period:

• Roads, buses, and trains become overcrowded

• Travel becomes extremely challenging

• Many families take long journeys from Telangana, AP, Maharashtra & Chhattisgarh

• Employees and school students struggle to manage leave

Official holidays would help ease travel pressure and allow devotees to participate peacefully in the rituals.

Travel Rush Expected — Holidays Could Reduce Chaos

Every edition of Medaram Jatara witnesses heavy traffic congestion on all major routes, especially:

• Warangal–Eturnagaram highway

• Mulugu–Medaram forest stretch

• Telangana–AP state border routes

Holidays could significantly reduce rush-hour travel, allowing smoother crowd movement and better planning for transport authorities.

Demand for National Festival Status

Along with holidays, several leaders and devotees are urging the Central Government to grant National Festival Status to the Medaram Jatara.

If approved, this would lead to:

Improved infrastructure in Medaram

Better sanitation and drinking water facilities

Enhanced safety and transport systems

Larger funding for tribal cultural preservation

Such recognition would also strengthen the case for official state holidays in future editions.

A Spiritual Celebration Deep in the Forests

The Medaram Jatara holds a unique place in Telangana’s cultural identity. Devotees offer gold, fulfil vows, perform rituals, and experience a powerful spiritual atmosphere deep within the forests of Mulugu district.

As the festival grows larger every year, so does the expectation that the government will support devotees through officially declared holidays.

Conclusion

Holiday Announcement Awaited

While no official confirmation has been issued yet, the demand for holidays is louder than ever.

Considering the massive crowds, cultural importance, and travel challenges, devotees are hopeful that the government will soon announce special Medaram Jatara holidays for 2025.