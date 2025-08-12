Massive Rains Predicted for Hyderabad, Telangana: School Holidays Likely!

Rains have been destroying Telangana in recent weeks. People across the state have been dealing with the devastating effects of rain since August began, and forecasts for the next few days indicate that the rains will not cease anytime soon.

From August 13th to August 18th, massive rains are expected to lash the whole state of Telangana, and official departments have advised citizens to only leave their homes if absolutely essential. Under such conditions, parents have asked for school holidays in both states.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a severe weather warning, putting Hyderabad and the surrounding districts on orange alert. Residents have been told to prepare for severe weather and probable flooding.

According to the current weather forecast, a new low-pressure area is predicted to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal, intensifying monsoon activity throughout the region. This weather system, paired with an existing cyclonic circulation, is likely to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to Telangana. The outlook for Wednesday remains the same, with heavy rain expected in the city and adjacent areas. The situation is anticipated to worsen, with the IMD issuing an orange advisory for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on Thursday and Friday.

The notice applies to various districts in the state, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam. The IMD has also issued a warning of 'very heavy rainfall' in numerous districts on August 15 and 16, with total rainfall potentially topping 204.5 mm.