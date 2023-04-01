Lineage Of Nizam Servants Left Homeless

Hyderabad: Telangana government is known for its 2BHK housing scheme, which states that no person shall be left on the roads without shelter. In the same region, there are about 35 families, including senior citizens, young women, and children, who were pulled out of their houses last month by GHMC officials, who claimed it was government property.

The families are facing a lot of difficulties in the month of Ramzan forcing them to fast on the streets and have their Iftar and Sehri on the roads.

As per reports, the families belong to a lineage of Nizam servants, and they were living in the Bistiwada area for over six generations, claiming that the land was gifted to them in 1951. Despite having legal documents such as property tax, water, and electricity bills, they were vacated from their properties.

Fouzia Sultana, one of the affected persons, stated the land was allotted to her grandfather, who was an ex-serviceman in 1951, and registered the property in the year 1981, but unfortunately the property was demolished in a trial in 1996 and obtained a stay order.

On February 5 of this year, they were asked to visit the GHMC office in Khairatabad and were warned to vacate their property by February 17th. The families were in the process of seeking legal remedy, but on February 13th, GHMC asked them to vacate the place by evening, and the next morning the property was demolished, leaving them homeless. Adding that there was no support from government officials.

She also said that the conditions are getting worse periodically concerning the safety of women and children as SSC exams approach, making it difficult for them to focus on their studies.