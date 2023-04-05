KTR Makes Critical Comments on Telangana BJP Chief Arrest 

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao has made shocking comments on the arrest of state BJP President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the wake of leakage of SSC Hindi question paper leak on WhatsApp groups.

Several BRS leaders including KTR have made critical comments against the BJP leader. The party leaders have demanded the State government to book the Karimnagar MP under the Preventive Detention (PD) act.

Taking to Twitter, the BRS leader said, “If a madman has a stone in his hand it will be dangerous for the passers by…!! But, if a party is in the hands of the same madman, it is a danger to democracy..!!,”

Meanwhile, the Telangana BJP has strongly condemned the arrest of the party chief and held protests in various parts of the state. The Union Minister G Kishan Reddy called the DGP Anjani Kumar to know the details of the case in which his party colleague was arrested.

