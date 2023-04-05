Akhilesh caught in OBC-upper caste crossfire

Lucknow, April 5 (IANS) In his efforts to consolidate the OBC vote bank by supporting the controversy over Ramcharitmanas, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is now having a tough time in keeping the upper castes on his side simultaneously.

The growing divide within the party on the Ramcharitmanas issue was evident during Akhilesh's visit to Rae Bareli earlier this week.

Senior SP leader Manoj Pandey was conspicuous by his absence at a function held in a college run by SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya, who had raised objections to verses in Ramcharitmanas.

Pandey was also not seen at an event where Akhilesh unveiled a statue of late Kanshi Ram -- an event that was organsied by Swami Prasad Maurya.

Instead, Pandey, with thousands of followers, gave a rousing reception to Akhilesh in Unchahar, on the outskirts of Rae Bareli.

Manoj Pandey was among the first SP leaders who had objected to Swami Prasad Maurya's remarks on the Ramcharitmanas.

Manoj Pandey had described Ramcharitmanas as "unanimously accepted methodology to live an ideal life."

"There is no doubt that upper castes are upset over Maurya's campaign against Ramcharitmanas. It is upsetting that the party leadership is seen supporting this campaign. If this continues, upper caste leaders may have to look for other options for themselves," said an upper caste SP MLA.

