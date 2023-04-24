KCR To Address BRS Rally In Aurangabad Today

HYDERABAD: BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be addressing a public meeting in Aurangabad, Maharashtra on Monday.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), in a tweet, said Aurangabad has been decked up for the "massive" meeting with an air of excitement among people. "Aurangabad decks up for massive BRS public meeting today. There's an air of excitement and enthusiasm among people in Aurangabad and its neighbouring areas ahead of the third public meeting of the BRS in Maharashtra," BRS tweeted.

It will be the third meeting that the BRS is holding in Maharashtra. Earlier, BRS had organised meetings in Nanded and Kandhar in the western state.

Also Read: Mungode Bypoll: Verbal duel after Telangana BJP's Rs 25 crore allegation against Congress