Kavitha Drops Bombshell: “There Was a 100% Plan to Merge BRS With BJP”

Less than a week after BRS MLC K. Kavitha’s letter triggered a political storm in Telangana, she has once again made headlines—this time with sensational statements about her party.

In a stunning revelation, Kavitha claimed there had been proposals to merge the BRS with the BJP. She stated that she learned of this secret plan while she was in jail and strongly opposed it.

Speaking during a chit-chat with the media, Kavitha asserted that she was willing to go to jail for a year, but would never support the merger of BRS with the BJP.

“As long as I am in the BRS, I will not let the merger with BJP,” she asserted. She further alleged that certain members within the BRS were conspiring to oust her from the party. Hinting at the possibility of launching her own outfit, Kavitha remarked, “Who knows? Maybe I’ll start a party in the future.”

Reinforcing speculation of a rift with her elder brother, K.T. Rama Rao, Kavitha took a veiled swipe at him, stating that “posting tweets will not suffice.” She emphasized that the party Working President should work in the direction of strengthening the party to stage a strong comeback in the state.

Speaking about the letter she had written to her father and BRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), Kavitha alleged it was leaked by party members. In the letter, she had given ‘negative feedback’ on the party’s stance on the Wakf Act, KCR’s lack of access to grassroots workers, and other internal issues. She particularly questioned the BRS’s soft stance on the BJP.

It is worth noting that the letter was leaked while Kavitha was in the U.S. Upon her return to Hyderabad, she had remarked, “KCR is a God surrounded by evils.”

In an apparent response to KTR’s statement that internal matters should be discussed within the party, Kavitha countered: “If party matters should be discussed internally, why did you reveal the letter then?”

She declared she would write 100 more letters if needed to voice her concerns.

Kavitha insisted that she would not indulge in betrayal politics and instead would speak candidly, just like her father and BRS supremo KCR. She maintained that she would work only under KCR’s leadership. “I will not accept anyone else as the party leader,” she stated.

Highlighting her contributions to the party, Kavitha emphasized that she was not hungry for power—only justice.

Expressing anguish over the party’s silence on the online abuse she receives, Kavitha alleged she was being targeted by paid social media trolls. She claimed that while the BRS had stood by other senior leaders in their times of trouble, it had not done so for her.

Kavitha also revealed that she had wanted to resign after her arrest in the Delhi liquor case, but KCR had stopped her. “KCR told me they filed the case because they can't face me,” she said.