Kaleshwaram Project Report: Harish Rao Files Petition in High Court

BRS senior leader and former Minister Harish Rao moved a house motion petition in the Telangana High Court, urging that the PC Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram project not be tabled in the Assembly. He has requested that orders be given without the discussion in the Assembly.

Telangana Assembly Monsoon Session Begins

As the Monsoon session of the Telangana Assembly commenced on Saturday (August 30), Harish Rao questioned why the Congress government was reluctant to allow the Opposition to give a presentation on the Kaleshwaram project.

He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of deliberately preventing the BRS from presenting facts before the public on the project.

Meanwhile, proceedings in the Telangana Assembly were adjourned till 9 am on Sunday (August 31). A debate will be held on the report submitted by the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission regarding alleged irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

The session began at 10:30 am with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy moving a condolence resolution on the death of Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath.

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Speaker Prasad Kumar, is scheduled to finalise the duration of the session and the agenda for proceedings.

In addition, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will chair a cabinet meeting on Saturday afternoon to discuss bills proposed for introduction in the Assembly and issues to be taken up. Along with the Kaleshwaram project report, discussions are also expected on 42% reservation for BCs in local body elections.

