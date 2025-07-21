July 21, 22 Heavy Rains in Telangana, Schools May Get Holiday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a yellow alert for several Telangana districts, warning of very heavy to heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, July 21, 22. These districts include Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Medak, Kamareddy, and Nagarkurnool. Today, July 21, schools and colleges have a holiday for Bonalu, and tomorrow, July 22, schools are likely to be closed if the rains continue.

As per the IMD, some pockets in these districts can get rain very heavily, while others can receive heavy rains. The weather office has also forecast that the rain would persist on Wednesday and Thursday, and a few districts would face heavy showers.

The IMD has claimed the cause of the heavy rain as a trough from south Karnataka to the south Andhra Pradesh coast. In the last few days, numerous regions of Telangana have witnessed heavy rain, with certain places getting more than 10 cm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Bonalu Celebrations Amidst Heavy Rainfall

In spite of the heavy rain prediction, Telangana residents are preparing to celebrate Bonalu, one of the major festivals in the state. July 21, 2025, is a holiday for colleges and schools as people gather to pray and celebrate the festival. But with the prediction of heavy rain continuing, there are chances of another holiday being announced for students to ensure their safety.

The Telangana government has been watching the situation very closely and taking appropriate precautions to maintain public safety. Citizens are requested to keep themselves updated with the latest weather forecast and stick to safety measures during heavy rainfall.

Precautions and Preparations

The government of the state has warned the disaster management units and other officials to be prepared for any situation. The units have been working to ensure readiness in relief measures in the event of emergencies.

People are asked to avoid flood zones and observe precautions when there is heavy rainfall. The IMD has also issued a warning of likely flash floods and landslides in certain regions, and people are advised to exercise caution.

Impact on Daily Life

The massive rains are expected to disrupt daily life in many areas of Telangana. Citizens are advised to schedule their daily routines accordingly and remain up-to-date about the current weather forecast.

The IMD has also issued warnings of potential disruptions in traffic and other basic services, and citizens are advised to remain prepared for any situation.

Conclusion

Telangana people are advised to remain safe and adhere to the directives given by the authorities. As the heavy rain forecast is still on, it is important that precautions are taken to keep the public safe. The state government is taking steps so that relief operations are ready in emergencies, and residents are requested to remain updated with the current weather conditions.

