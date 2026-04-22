IMD Flags Thunderstorms, Issues Yellow Alert for Telangana

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms across Telangana on April 22, 2026, warning of unstable weather conditions over the next few days. The alert points to the possibility of rain, lightning, and gusty winds in several districts, including Hyderabad and nearby areas.

According to weather officials, the state is expected to experience isolated to scattered thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds, with speeds reaching around 30–50 kmph in some regions. These sudden changes are being driven by rising temperatures and atmospheric instability, leading to cloud formation and evening thundershowers.

The alert covers multiple districts, and authorities have urged residents to stay cautious, especially during evening hours when thunderstorm activity is likely to peak. People have been warned about lightning strikes and sudden gusty winds, which could disrupt travel and daily routines.

Despite ongoing heatwave conditions, the expected rainfall may bring temporary relief from high temperatures, though humidity levels could rise. Experts note that such weather patterns are common during peak summer, where intense heat is often followed by sudden storms.

Residents are advised to avoid open spaces during lightning, remain indoors during strong winds, and follow official weather updates. Authorities will continue to monitor the situation, and further alerts may be issued depending on how weather conditions evolve.