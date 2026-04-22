Hyderabad Crime: UK-Based Pharmacist Plots Family Poisoning Over Divorce

A disturbing and complex crime case has surfaced in Hyderabad, where a man allegedly attempted to wipe out his estranged wife’s entire family using poison. The shocking plot, which unfolded over months, was ultimately exposed after a doctor noticed unusual symptoms in one of the victims.

The incident came to light in July 2023 when 30-year-old Shashirekha was admitted to a hospital in Guntur in critical condition. She was suffering from severe vomiting, diarrhea, and swelling in her limbs. During examination, neurologist Dr. Tarakanath observed distinct white horizontal marks on her fingernails. These markings, known in medical science as Mees’ lines, are often linked to arsenic poisoning. Subsequent medical tests confirmed that the toxin levels in her body were far beyond safe limits, raising suspicions of deliberate poisoning.

Further investigation led authorities to Ajit Kumar, a pharmacist based in the United Kingdom and the estranged husband of Shirisha, a member of the affected family. The couple, who married in 2018, reportedly had a troubled relationship marked by allegations of physical and emotional abuse. After Shirisha initiated divorce proceedings in October 2022, Ajit is believed to have developed a plan for revenge against her family.

Police investigations revealed that Ajit allegedly procured arsenic with the help of his sister, who works as a school teacher. He then mixed the poison into everyday food items such as salt and chili powder. These were reportedly delivered to his in-laws’ residence using an online delivery service to avoid suspicion.

The poisoning incident is believed to have taken place during a family wedding in June 2023, when several members fell ill after consuming food. At the time, the symptoms were dismissed as food-related illness. However, the situation turned tragic when Shirisha’s mother, Uma Maheshwari, passed away on July 5, 2023. Initially considered a natural death, it has now been identified as a result of poisoning.

Investigators also uncovered an earlier alleged attempt by Ajit to harm Shirisha’s father by hiring someone to stage a fatal accident, though that plan did not succeed. Authorities believe the poisoning was part of a larger pattern of targeted attacks against the family.

The case led to the arrest of nine individuals, including Ajit’s sister, for their alleged involvement. Ajit, who had been in the UK, was eventually tracked down with the help of international agencies. A Red Corner Notice was issued, and he was arrested by UK authorities in Berkshire on January 17, 2025.

According to Shirisha, the relationship deteriorated soon after their marriage. She stated that Ajit frequently subjected her to abuse and threats, both in India and after they moved abroad. Unable to continue in the relationship, she left and later filed for divorce, which reportedly triggered the sequence of events that followed.

The case has shocked many due to its calculated nature and the use of poison as a weapon. Authorities continue to investigate further details and legal proceedings are underway.