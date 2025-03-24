HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath Reacts to Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy's Allegations

HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath recently made important remarks about addressing complaints and taking action on ongoing issues in Telangana. Speaking to the media in the assembly lobby, Ranganath assured the public that any complaints received would be acknowledged. He also discussed the matter of the property belonging to Vamsiram Builder, which had come to his attention.

Ranganath stated that HYDRAA would take immediate action on any complaints received, emphasizing that clarity had been provided to Jadcharla Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy regarding these concerns. He highlighted the importance of focusing on the Manhattan project and assured that if any complaints regarding this project were received, appropriate actions would be taken.

The Commissioner also spoke about the Vamsiram Builder property, noting that when viewed on Google Maps, the situation wasn't entirely clear. However, Ranganath promised that a survey would be conducted, and if any discrepancies were found, action would be taken. He mentioned that soil had been dumped on the property and that orders had already been given for its removal.

Earlier, Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy had made serious allegations about HYDRAA in the assembly, accusing the department of ignoring encroachments and irregularities. Reddy claimed that despite issuing notices, HYDRAA was not taking sufficient action. He also alleged that Commissioner Ranganath had not responded to his calls, raising concerns about the lack of attention given to the common people’s issues.

Reddy further criticized HYDRAA’s handling of the Vamsiram Builder project in Kothakunta, Khajaguda, and indicated he would complain to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy about the Manhattan project. The issue has sparked continued debate about HYDRAA’s actions and accountability in addressing public concerns.