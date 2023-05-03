Hyderabad's Weather Report: Rains To Be Continued This Week!

The unseasonal downpours and hailstorms that wreaked havoc in Telangana over the last few ays, disrupting normalcy and damaging standing crops, have been attributed to factors such as weather systems and cyclonic circulations.

The weather forecast for the next six days in Hyderabad city shows a spell of rains and thundershowers.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) , there will be light to moderate thundershowers that will occur today in many places over Telangana.

The city is going to witness rains and cloudy weather this whole week. Here's the tweet posted by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD):