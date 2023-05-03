IT Raids at varamahalakshmi shopping mall

Income Tax (IT) officials are continuing their raids in Hyderabad. Several officials conducted raids on several shopping malls on Tuesday to investigate the potential tax evasion. Currently, IT raids are taking place at Varamahalakshmi Silks in Jubilee Hills.

Sleuths are questioning concerned businessmen about their tax payments. They also examined log sheets and audit details. The IT officers are also questioning the finance managers of the company. CRPF police officers are not allowing customers to enter the shopping malls.

The purpose of the raids was to identify any discrepancies between reported income and actual tax paid by the malls.

Further details on the outcome of the raids are yet to be disclosed by the IT department.