Hyderabad Weather Update: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Till June 17

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intense rainfall and thunderstorms across several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, over the next few days. The wet spell is expected to last until June 17, accompanied by lightning, strong winds, and a further dip in temperatures.

IMD Weather Alerts:

Heavy Rainfall Alert: Issued for multiple districts until June 13

Yellow Alert: Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 km/h) likely across most districts

Districts Under Weather Alert:

More than 30 districts are on alert, including:

Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy

Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Khammam

Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, and several others

Weather Outlook:

On Tuesday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature below 30°C, a rare occurrence for this time of year.

Continued rainfall is likely to push temperatures even lower in the coming days.

June 13 is expected to witness particularly severe thunderstorms across Telangana.

Safety Advisory for Residents:

Avoid non-essential travel during heavy downpours

Stay indoors during lightning activity

Monitor official IMD and local weather updates for real-time alerts

Stay safe and weather-aware as Telangana navigates this intense monsoon phase.