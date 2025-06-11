Hyderabad Weather Update: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Till June 17
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intense rainfall and thunderstorms across several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, over the next few days. The wet spell is expected to last until June 17, accompanied by lightning, strong winds, and a further dip in temperatures.
IMD Weather Alerts:
- Heavy Rainfall Alert: Issued for multiple districts until June 13
- Yellow Alert: Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 km/h) likely across most districts
- Districts Under Weather Alert:
More than 30 districts are on alert, including:
- Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy
- Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Khammam
- Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, and several others
Weather Outlook:
- On Tuesday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature below 30°C, a rare occurrence for this time of year.
- Continued rainfall is likely to push temperatures even lower in the coming days.
- June 13 is expected to witness particularly severe thunderstorms across Telangana.
Safety Advisory for Residents:
- Avoid non-essential travel during heavy downpours
- Stay indoors during lightning activity
- Monitor official IMD and local weather updates for real-time alerts
Stay safe and weather-aware as Telangana navigates this intense monsoon phase.