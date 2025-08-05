Hyderabad Weather Today, Aug 5: IMD Predicts Moderate to Heavy Rainfall, Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a crucial weather update, forecasting widespread rainfall across Telangana on Tuesday, August 5. The rains are being attributed to a surface circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal, which is expected to impact large parts of the state, including Hyderabad.

As of this morning, several areas in Telangana are already witnessing heavy showers, resulting in rising water levels in local streams and rivulets. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert across the state, warning of continued rainfall and potential disruptions.

Rainfall to Continue in Hyderabad and 13 Other Districts

According to IMD officials, light to moderate rains are likely to persist for the next two days across Telangana. On Tuesday, heavy rainfall is expected in 13 districts, including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and others. While a Yellow Alert is currently in effect, the alert level may be escalated to Orange in some districts depending on rainfall intensity.

Thunderstorms, Strong Winds Likely

Along with heavy rains, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h are expected in many parts of the state. Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

The IMD continues to monitor the situation closely and recommends following local advisories for safety updates.

