CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 Expected Soon: When and Where to Check Scorecard?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the results of the Class 10 Supplementary Examination 2025 in the coming days. Held on July 22, 2025, as a one-day exam covering all subjects, the supplementary test gave students a chance to improve their performance and pass pending subjects.

Likely Date of Result Declaration

While CBSE has not officially confirmed the date, the supplementary results are usually declared in the first week of August. In 2024, the results were released on August 5, and in 2023, on August 7. Based on this trend, students can expect the results to be announced anytime now.

Notably, the Class 12 supplementary results were declared on August 1, raising expectations that the Class 10 results will follow soon.

Where to Check CBSE Class 10 Supply Result 2025

Once released, students can check their scorecards on CBSE’s official portals:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

To access the results, students must keep the following details ready:

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Security Pin (as printed on admit card)

Step-by-Step Guide to Download the Result

Visit cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the "Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025" link

Enter the required login credentials

Submit the form

View and download your result for future reference

DigiLocker Access for Marksheet

In addition to the official website, students can also retrieve their marksheets via DigiLocker—both through the website and mobile app.

Steps:

Log in with your registered mobile number

Navigate to the “Central Board of Secondary Education” section

Select “CBSE 10th Marksheet 2025”

Enter your roll number and passing year to view the marksheet

What If You're Unsatisfied with Your Scores?

CBSE will soon open the window for mark verification and re-evaluation requests. Students who feel their results do not reflect their performance will be allowed to apply through the official website. Details on timelines and fees will be released shortly after the result announcement.

What Happens If You Don't Pass?

Students who fail to clear the supplementary exam will be eligible to appear for the 2026 board examinations. This ensures they have another chance to improve and progress academically without losing a full academic year.

Past Trends in Pass Percentage

CBSE Class 10 results have consistently shown high pass percentages:

2024 – 93.60%

2023 – 93.12%

2022 – 94.40%

Final Advice

Students are encouraged to stay calm and patient as they await the results. Double-check your admit card for login credentials and keep visiting the official websites for timely updates.