Hyderabad US Consulate: Student Asked Technical Questions, Denied F-1 Visa

Amid strict rules imposed by the Trump administration to crack down on illegal immigration, a new development has triggered panic among students applying for F-1 visas.

According to reports, a student shared his unsuccessful visa interview experience on Reddit, specifically highlighting that he was asked technical questions.

The student wrote that he was interviewed by a white male officer at the US Consulate in Hyderabad on May 30. While the interview began with general questions about his academic background, the officer unexpectedly shifted to technical questions related to data structures, machine learning basics, differences between arrays and linked lists, and linear regression.

Despite answering the questions, the student said he was rejected. The visa officer reportedly stated, “Unfortunately, your visa has been rejected. You are welcome to reapply.”

Students aspiring to study in the US remain anxious due to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Recently, the Trump administration directed all US consulates abroad not to schedule any more visa interviews. Additionally, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to implement social media vetting for applicants before issuing visas.

Another directive from the Secretary of State instructed visa officers: “If you are not personally and completely satisfied that the applicant, during his time in the United States, will engage in activities consistent with his non-immigrant visa status, you should refuse the visa.”

The academic plans of many students hoping to pursue higher education in the US now lie in suspended animation due to these stringent policies.

The Reddit post reflects how confused and anxious students are turning to online platforms for clarity on the procedures adopted by US consulates in visa approval.