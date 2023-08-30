Hyderabad Traffic Police Officer Saves Life of Man Through CPR 

Hyderabad: The duty of a traffic police is not an easy one. Rain or shine, they don’t shy away from doing their job - to keep the traffic flowing. A city traffic police official has received an appreciation from the Finance Minister T Harish Rao for saving the life of a man on Wednesday.

Madhusudhan Reddy, Additional Commissioner of Police, performed CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on a man who collapsed from a cardiac arrest at Begumpet today. Later, the man was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for further medical care.

Tagging the viral video of Madhusudhan performing an emergency life saving procedure on a man, Harish Rao said on X (formerly Twitter), “Highly appreciate the timely efforts of Madhusudhan Reddy garu, Additional Commissioner of Traffic, North Zone, for performing #CPR on a man identified as Ramu who collapsed due to heart attack at Begumpet. The patient was shifted to Gandhi Hospital soon after and is now safe. Learn CPR and save lives,” he wrote in the post.

Madhusudan Reddy Garu, Additional Commissioner of Traffic, North Zone, for performing #CPR on a man identified as Ramu who collapsed due to heart attack at Begumpet. The patient was shifted to Gandhi Hospital soon after and he is now… pic.twitter.com/2zhlEg8d4p — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) August 30, 2023

It may be noted here that after several back to back cases of relatively young people collapsing fatally due to sudden cardiac arrests, the Telangana government trained dozens of first responders and field level healthcare workers across Telangana in performing emergency life saving procedure (CPR).

