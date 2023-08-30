Chennamaneni Ramesh Meets CM KCR After his Appointment as Agriculture Advisor

Hyderabad: Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh paid a courtesy call on the Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday. He thanked the KCR for appointing him as the advisor to the government on Agriculture affairs with Cabinet rank for a period of five years.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh said the agricultural sector which was neglected during the last six decades got due recognition within a decade. Appreciating the vision of KCR for the agricultural development in the country, the BRS leader said he would fulfil the given responsibility with utmost sincerity.

Earlier, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party denied tickets to nine sitting MLAs including Chennamaneni Ramesh for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections. While announcing the list of 115 candidates, KCR had said this time Ramesh was denied the party ticket because his German citizenship case was currently pending in the High Court.

Ramesh was hoping for a renomination but he was dropped from the list of BRS candidates for the Assembly polls. He had won the Vemulawada seat in 2010, a bypoll the same year, 2014 and 2018 elections. Ramesh won this seat on a TDP ticket in 2009 and switched loyalties to join the TRS (now BRS).

Days after denying the party ticket to him, KCR appointed Ramesh as the advisor to the government on Agriculture affairs with Cabinet rank. The term of his office will be five years. Ramesh holds a PhD in agriculture economics from Humboldt University of Berlin. Due to his vast knowledge in agriculture, the state government appointed him to this key position.

Also Read: AP Police SI Main Exam Schedule Announced, Deets Inside

