AP Police SI Main Exam Schedule Announced, Deets Inside

Amaravati: The wait is over as the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the main written exam schedule for Sub-Inspector recruitment 2023 on Wednesday.

The recruitment board will soon conduct the main written exam for SCT SI (Civil) (Men and Women) posts and Reserved Sub Inspector of Police (APSP) (Men) posts. The main written exam for Sub-Inspector posts is scheduled to be held on October 14 and 15.

APSLPRB will upload the hall tickets on the official website following the release of PMT/PET results. The main written exam will be conducted at Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur and Kurnool.

“The Final Written Examination will be conducted on 14-10-2023 and 15-10-2023 for the above posts. Examinations consist of four papers (i.e. 2 Papers Descriptive Type and 2 Papers Objective Type) for which all candidates have to appear on 14-10-2023 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM (Paper-I) & 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM (Paper-II) (Both are descriptive type) and next paper on 15-10-2023 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM (Paper-III) & 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM (Paper-IV) (Both Objective type),” according to an official release.

Also Read: US-bound students advised to be careful what they post online

