Rising onion prices bring tears to consumers in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 30 (IANS) After chilli and tomatoes, the rising prices of onions are now bringing tears to the middle-class people of Kolkata, with the price of the staple vegetable raging from Rs 45-50 a kg in the retail markets of the city.

According to a member of the task force constituted by the West Bengal government to keep a check on the prices of essential commodities in the retail markets, in the last couple of weeks, the average per kg price of onion has increased by Rs 10 to Rs 15.

“Even two weeks back, the price was ranging between Rs 25 and Rs 35 a kg,” the task force member said.

However, the task force members said they are hopeful that the price of onion will come down in the coming days with the Union government imposing 50 per cent tax on export of onions.

The onion traders, though, feel that the prices will not scale down before the middle or end of September.

“Onion production in West Bengal is limited to certain pockets in North Bengal like Cooch Behar, which is not enough to meet the huge demand. The state has to largely depend on onions coming from Nasik in Maharashtra. This year, there has been a shortage in supply of onion from Nasik, which is probably scaling up the price in the retail markets,” the task force member said.

He also did not rule out the possibility of hoarders artificially scaling up the price of onion in the retail markets.

“However, the members of the task force are keeping a close watch and making regular market visits to check the events of artificially soaring up prices,” he said.

