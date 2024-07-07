Unable to bear harassment, Telangana cop ends life

Hyderabad, July 7 (IANS) A Police Sub-Inspector, who had consumed pesticides due to alleged harassment at the workplace a week ago, died at a hospital on Sunday.

Sriramula Srinivas (38) was serving as Sub-Inspector at the Aswaraopet police station in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Unable to bear harassment by his superior official and four colleagues, he consumed pesticides at Mahabubabad on June 30.

The S-I passed away in the early hours at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Hailing from the Warangal district, he is survived by his wife, a seven-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.

A magistrate recorded the Dalit police officer’s statement, in which he explained the reasons for attempting suicide.

On a complaint by Srinivas’ wife Krishnaveni, police have already registered a case against Circle Inspector (CI) Jitender Reddy, constables, Sanyasi Naidu, Subhani, Shekhar and Shiva Nagaraju. They were all booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The S-I’s family alleged that the CI and four others tried to portray him as a corrupt officer and also got news published in newspapers against him. Two charge memos were reportedly served against him.

Srinivas was transferred to Aswaraopet Police Station from Manuguru Police Station in February this year.

Dalit organisations have demanded stringent action against those responsible for the S-I’s death.

Mala Mahanadu state president Pilli Sudhakar said the harassment and discrimination against Dalit officers have increased in the police system.

Meanwhile, higher officials have transferred CI Jithender Reddy. He was attached to the office of Inspector General. Four constables have also been attached to the office of SP.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.