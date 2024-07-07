Three children dead in house fire in Sydney

Sydney, July 7 (IANS) Police of Australia's New South Wales (NSW) said on Sunday that three children, including a 10-month-old girl and two boys aged two and four, were dead in a fatal house fire in western Sydney.

The NSW Police said in a report that emergency services were called to Freeman Street, Lalor Park, following reports of a house fire at about 1 a.m. local time on Sunday, reported Xinhua news agency.

The three children are yet to be formally identified, said the police.

A 29-year-old woman has been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and a 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Further investigation is underway into the incident and results are awaited.

