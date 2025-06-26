Hyderabad Shocking Video: Drunk Woman Drives Car on Railway Tracks

In a serious security breach, a woman—reportedly in an inebriated condition—drove a car onto railway tracks at Shankarpally in Rangareddy district on Thursday. Shankarpally is located a little over 50 kilometres from Telangana’s capital, Hyderabad.

A video of the incident was captured and quickly went viral on social media platforms.

In the footage, the woman can be seen driving on the tracks over the rough, stony terrain near Kodangal Gate.

Railway employees spotted the car and made desperate attempts to stop her. However, she continued driving until the vehicle got stuck on the tracks.

The railway staff then alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and handed the woman over to them. She was driving a silver hatchback with no registration plate. The car was later removed from the tracks.

The incident led to delays on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru route. Railway officials have launched an investigation into the serious breach.