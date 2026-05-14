Hyderabad’s Allu Cinemas Opts for Solar Energy

Allu Cinemas has taken a major step toward sustainable energy by partnering with Freyr Energy to install a large rooftop solar power system at its multiplex in Kokapet, Hyderabad.

According to company officials, the cinema facility has installed a 727kW solar power system with an investment of nearly ₹2.27 crore. The project is being considered one of the biggest solar energy installations for a cinema complex in the region.

Solar System to Meet Majority of Energy Needs

The newly-installed solar infrastructure is expected to generate around 60 percent of the multiplex’s electricity requirements. Officials said the move will significantly reduce dependence on conventional power sources and support eco-friendly operations at the cinema.

Huge Savings Expected in Power Bills

The solar setup is also projected to bring major financial savings for the multiplex. Reports stated that the cinema’s annual electricity expenses, which were previously around ₹52 lakh, are expected to drop sharply after the installation.

With the new system in place, Allu Cinemas is likely to save approximately ₹77 lakh to ₹80 lakh every year on power costs.

Push Towards Green Entertainment Infrastructure

The project highlights the growing focus on renewable energy adoption in commercial spaces across Hyderabad. Industry experts believe such initiatives could encourage more entertainment and retail establishments to shift toward sustainable energy solutions in the coming years.

The Kokapet multiplex has quickly gained attention since its launch, and the latest solar initiative further strengthens its image as a modern and environmentally conscious entertainment destination.

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