Hyderabad Reels Under Heavy Rainfall: Traffic Disrupted in LB Nagar, Hayath Nagar

Heavy rains brought much-needed relief from the blistering heat in Hyderabad on Thursday (September 11), even as the city reeled under severe inundation. The spell of showers was triggered by an upper-air cyclonic circulation that developed over the Bay of Bengal, which has already begun influencing weather across Telangana.

Several parts of Hyderabad witnessed torrential downpours, with localities such as LB Nagar, Hayath Nagar, Uppal, and Vanasthalipuram among the worst affected. The intense showers caused waterlogging in low-lying areas and severely disrupted daily life.

Traffic on the busy Vijayawada–Hyderabad national highway was thrown out of gear after vehicles were stranded in knee-deep water. Commuters faced long delays, particularly on the LB Nagar–Hayath Nagar stretch, forcing traffic police to step in and regulate vehicular movement.

According to official data, as of 4 p.m., Hayath Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, and Kuntluru recorded 10 cm rainfall, with similar rainfall patterns observed in adjoining localities. Elsewhere in the state, Medak district recorded the highest rainfall at 17 cm, highlighting the widespread impact of the system.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned that rains are likely to intensify as the upper-air cyclonic circulation gradually transforms into a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. This development could result in heavy to very heavy rainfall across many districts of Telangana over the next three days.

Earlier, the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, issued a seven-day weather bulletin (September 11–17), forecasting light to moderate rains across most districts. Isolated areas, however, are expected to receive heavy rainfall, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph).