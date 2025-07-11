Hyderabad: Private School Teachers Demand Holiday on Second Saturday

There has been a growing demand among private school teachers to declare the second Saturday of every month as a holiday.

It has come to light that many private and corporate schools continue to operate despite the Telangana government calendar designating second Saturdays as holidays.

Teachers have repeatedly highlighted that they work up to 10 hours a day and therefore deserve a day off on second Saturdays. They also pointed out that they are often required to complete administrative tasks at home, further extending their working hours.

Citing that government employees receive a holiday on second Saturdays, the teachers questioned why the same rule does not apply to private schools.

According to reports, teachers and student activists submitted a representation to School Education Director Dr. Naveen Nicolas on Thursday, raising concerns over the denial of second Saturday holidays to private school staff.

Members of the Telangana Private Teachers and Lecturers Federation (TPTLF), Students' Federation of India (SFI), and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) were among those who submitted the memorandum.

Additionally, student activists urged the School Education Director to enact legislation to curb fee exploitation by private and corporate schools in the state.