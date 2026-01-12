Hyderabad Police Seize Chinese Manja Worth ₹43 Lakh Ahead of Sankranti

Hyderabad police have intensified their crackdown on the illegal sale of Chinese Manja ahead of the Sankranti festival, leading to a large number of arrests and seizures across the city. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar announced on Monday, January 12, that a special enforcement drive carried out between January 8 and January 11 resulted in the seizure of 2,150 bobbins of the banned kite string, valued at approximately ₹43 lakh.

As part of this focused operation, police registered 29 separate cases and arrested 57 individuals for their involvement in selling Chinese Manja, a synthetic thread known to pose serious risks. Sharing details on social media platform X, Sajjanar stated that the action was part of a larger effort to ensure public safety during the festive season.

The Commissioner further revealed that over the last one month, Hyderabad police have registered 132 cases related to Chinese Manja. During this period, authorities confiscated 8,376 bobbins worth around ₹1.68 crore and arrested nearly 200 people in connection with illegal storage, transport, and sale of the banned material.

Reiterating the government’s strict stance, Sajjanar warned that anyone found dealing in Chinese Manja would face imprisonment and criminal prosecution. He appealed to citizens to cooperate by purchasing only safe and legally approved kite threads while celebrating Sankranti.

Earlier this month, police had already taken action against 143 sellers and seized Chinese Manja worth ₹1.24 crore, including 6,226 bobbins, indicating a persistent underground market despite repeated enforcement.

Chinese Manja was officially banned by the Telangana government in 2016 after several incidents highlighted the danger it poses to humans, birds, and the environment. The sharp, non-biodegradable thread has been responsible for severe injuries and fatalities, especially during kite-flying seasons.

“Even after the ban, some people continue to sell it secretly. There will be zero tolerance,” Sajjanar emphasized, adding that strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in the illegal trade of Chinese Manja as the city prepares for Sankranti celebrations.

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