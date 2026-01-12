Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Hyderabad Man Dies While Watching Chiranjeevi Film

A tragic incident was reported on January 12, 2026, at Arjun Theatre in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, where a man collapsed and died while watching the film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

The deceased has been identified as Anand Kumar, a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). He had gone to watch the 11:30 AM show of the movie. According to eyewitnesses, Anand Kumar suddenly collapsed inside the theatre during the screening. Theatre staff and fellow audience members immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Preliminary information suggests that the cause of death could be a heart attack, though an official medical report is awaited. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role, released as a Sankranti family entertainer and has been receiving positive word of mouth since its release. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film features Nayanthara as the female lead and is backed by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banners of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainment. The movie also includes a special cameo by Victory Venkatesh, which has been drawing applause from fans.

With festive crowds flocking to theatres, the film has been enjoying strong occupancy across shows. The unfortunate incident has cast a shadow over what has otherwise been a successful theatrical run for the movie.