IIT Madras Develops Ramjet-Assisted Artillery Shells, Boosting Gun Range by Nearly 50 pc

Indian Institute of Technology Madras has achieved a major breakthrough in indigenous defence research by developing ramjet-assisted artillery shells capable of significantly extending the firing range of existing gun systems without compromising lethality.

In a statement issued on Sunday, IIT Madras said its researchers have successfully designed and tested a ramjet-propelled 155 mm artillery shell that replaces the conventional base-bleed unit with an integrated air-breathing propulsion system. Unlike rocket-assisted projectiles, the new design provides sustained thrust after the shell exits the barrel, enabling much longer ranges while retaining destructive impact on the target.

A ramjet engine operates by using the projectile’s high speed to compress incoming air, mix it with fuel and generate thrust, without the need for moving parts such as turbines. Applied to artillery, this allows shells to fly farther without requiring changes to existing guns, offering armed forces a cost-effective and flexible way to enhance battlefield reach.

The research addresses a long-standing challenge in modern warfare: increasing artillery range without sacrificing mobility, survivability or affordability. While missiles offer deep-strike capabilities, they are expensive and complex. Conventional artillery, despite being the backbone of land warfare, has faced technological limits on range — a gap this innovation seeks to bridge.

The project is led by Prof. P. A. Ramakrishna of IIT Madras, along with a multidisciplinary team of faculty members and retired senior military officers, in close collaboration with the Indian Army. According to the researchers, if fully operationalised, the technology could allow Indian artillery units to engage targets at nearly 50 per cent greater distances, offering commanders enhanced tactical flexibility and deterrence without investing in new gun platforms.

Initial trials began with a 76 mm gun developed at IIT Madras to validate the core concept, followed by scaled testing on 155 mm artillery systems. Advanced trials conducted in September 2025 at the School of Artillery demonstrated stable flight, clean gun exit and successful ramjet ignition. Further field firing tests at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in December 2025 marked another milestone, confirming performance at higher operational parameters.

Explaining the broader impact, Prof. Ramakrishna said the same ramjet technology could also be adapted to rockets to substantially enhance their range, with exploratory projects in that direction already underway. He attributed the progress to the government’s focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat and initiatives such as the ‘Professor of Practice’ programme, which encourages collaboration between academia and industry.

Beyond its immediate military applications, the project underscores the potential of mission-driven academic research to deliver real-world outcomes. By upgrading existing platforms rather than replacing them, the IIT Madras innovation offers a scalable and economically viable path to modernising India’s artillery capabilities, positioning the country among global leaders in advanced defence technologies.