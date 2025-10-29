Hyderabad ORR Service Road Damaged: Cyclone Montha Ravages Central Telangana

A section of the service road near Exit 17 of Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) was severely damaged after officials opened gates to release water from the Himayat Sagar reservoir. Visuals of the damage have gone viral on social media, with authorities advising commuters to avoid the route.

Heavy rains have lashed Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the past two days due to severe Cyclone Montha.

The storm has been weakening after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast, but as it moves across Telangana, it has caused massive rainfall in several Central Telangana districts.

The incessant rains since 28 October (Tuesday) have brought heavy inflows to the twin reservoirs of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar.

As gates were lifted to release water downstream, the force damaged the ORR service road.

Manchirevula Brigde Closed

Beyond Hyderabad, parts of the Rangareddy district have also logged torrential rainfall. As a result, inflows to the River Musi have risen. As a precautionary measure, traffic police have suspended vehicular movement on the Manchirevula bridge.

Heavy Rains Lash Central Telangana

Warangal, Jangaon, and Siddipet districts in Central Telangana are reeling under torrential rains, with some areas recording 150–180 mm of rainfall. A high alert has been issued for Siddipet, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Mancherial districts.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a seven-day forecast for Telangana, warning of widespread rainfall and thunderstorms. The bulletin predicts light to moderate rain or thundershowers over most parts of the state from 29 to 30 October.

Hyderabad is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next few days, with no heavy rain warnings for the city.

While the capital may see occasional showers, districts such as Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanumakonda are under very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall alerts, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph.

Other districts, including Adilabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusty winds.

Rainfall is expected to ease slightly from October 31, with isolated showers continuing in some areas. By November 3, the weather is expected to turn dry in several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, continuing through 5 November.

The IMD has also warned residents about water pooling on roads, traffic congestion, slippery surfaces, and the risk of falling trees and electric poles. Citizens have been urged to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow local advisories.