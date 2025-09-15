Hyderabad ORR Car Accident: Infosys Employee Killed, 7 Injured

A tragic road accident claimed the life of an IT employee and left seven others injured on the Outer Ring Road near Pedda Amberpet late Sunday night.

According to police, the victims, all software professionals employed with Infosys, were returning home after visiting the Saralamma Tanda Maisamma temple in Dandumailaram. The mishap occurred while they were travelling from Bongulur Gate towards Pocharam.

The driver is believed to have lost control of the car, which skidded off course and overturned several times before coming to a halt.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Soumya Reddy, who died on the spot due to the severe impact.

The other seven occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries of varying degrees and were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Hospital sources have confirmed that their condition is stable and they are out of danger.

Police personnel reached the scene soon after the incident was reported. Preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding and a possible loss of control over the steering wheel may have caused the accident.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and contributing factors.