Hyderabad Nehru Zoo Park to Introduce Selfies with Tigers in Glass Enclosure

Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad is set to introduce a unique experience for visitors – the chance to take selfies with tigers. The zoo will soon launch a state-of-the-art Tiger Glass Enclosure, allowing visitors to get close-up views of the majestic animals. The project, which costs ₹1.5 crore, will first feature the white tiger and later expand to include lions and other big cats, as announced by Dr. Sunil, the zoo director, on Sunday.

Along with the Tiger Glass Enclosure, the zoo is planning additional attractions such as a tunnel aquarium, an aviary for both domestic and exotic birds, and a 9D virtual reality center that will immerse visitors in the animal world.

Currently, the zoo attracts around 30,000 visitors daily, but with these new additions, officials expect the number of visitors to rise to 50,000, according to Dr. Sunil S. Hiremath, Director of State Zoological Parks.

Tunnel Aquarium, Mirror Rooms, and More

One of the most exciting projects is the underwater tunnel aquarium, which will span an acre and allow visitors to walk beneath a panoramic view of marine life. The zoo plans to implement this and other projects through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Additionally, mirror rooms for lions and tigers are being planned to enhance visitor interaction while ensuring safety.

A Second Zoo for Hyderabad

To accommodate the growing population and demand for green spaces, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has approved the allocation of 200 acres in Mutcharla for a second zoo. This move is expected to provide more recreational and educational opportunities for the city’s residents.