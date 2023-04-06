Hyderabad: MLA Raja Singh Arrested Again Ahead Of Hanuman Jayanthi Yatra

Hyderabad: Expelled BJP MLA Raja Singh was arrested by the City Police ahead of the Hanuman Jayanthi ( Vijaya Yatra) procession which will take place between 2-4 pm from Gowliguda to Tadbund, on Wednesday.

The Goshamahal MLA who was earlier arrested for his hate speech made during the Ram Navami celebrations was let out on bail. He was arrested again as a preventive measure by the Hyderabad police to avoid any untoward incidents. The MLA who was detained at his home questioned the police as to why he could not take part in the Hanuman Jayanthi procession at Ram Mandir in Gowliguda located in his constituency. He stated that participating in the bike rally was a regular affair and why was he specifically stopped from attending the rally this time, he questioned.

He also made insinuating statements that he would not be responsible for any form of violence or any other actions that might occur due to his arrest.

