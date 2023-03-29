Hyderabad: KTR Proposes Playgrounds Under Flyovers Concept

Hyderabad: With the lack of open spaces for physical activities and vanishing playgrounds becoming a cause of worry, the city might soon see a new innovative concept of playgrounds under flyovers which might come up soon for the citizens to enjoy and play.

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao proposed the idea after watching a viral video of people playing cricket under a flyover in Mumbai which he also shared on his Twitter account.

After giving a thought on the benefits of playgrounds under the flyovers in Hyderabad, KTR tweeted his proposal and wrote, "Let’s get this done in a few places in Hyderabad @arvindkumar_ias. Looks like a nice idea."

Let’s get this done in a few places in Hyderabad @arvindkumar_ias



Looks like a nice idea https://t.co/o0CVTaYxqb — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 27, 2023

The innovative technique of using the space left over under the flyovers is appreciable; it is not a new concept though. The same idea has already been implemented in various cities across the world. Turning empty spaces into playgrounds for sports activities will be lively and colourful to the public.

This proposal will lead to a healthy lifestyle in Hyderabad both for the young and old. The playgrounds will not only be centers for sports and fitness, but they can also become social hubs for people to spend their leisure time qualitatively.