IPL 2023 Start Date and Where to Watch on Online

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off on March 31 with the defending champion Gujarat Titans taking on the Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Ahead of the IPL, franchises were attracting the audience with different activities. Recently, RCB conducted an Unbox event and the team's first practise match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, where a large number of spectators attended to visit the event. Similarly, the Chennai Super Kings held their first public practise session of the season. The stadium was packed with fans, as predicted.

Fans were eagerly waiting for the IPL 2023 and here are full details regarding the 16th season of IPL.

When will IPL 2023 start?

The 16th season of the IPL 2023 will start on March 31 in home and away format.

Where to watch IPL 2023?

On TV: Star Sports Network will broadcast the IPL 2023 matches. Star paid the BCCI a total of Rs 23,575 crores to obtain domestic broadcast TV rights for the next five years.

Online: The live-streaming platform has changed. IPL 2023 matches will be available on Jio Cinema for free to watch. To watch the live stream of the IPL 2023, cricket fans will not need to purchase an OTT subscription this year, as all matches will be available in 4K Resolution (Ultra HD) for free.

