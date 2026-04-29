Hyderabad Hosts Symposium 2nd Edition Tomorrow, Apr 30: Abhinav Bindra Among Top Speakers

Hyderabad is set to host a powerful coming together of some of India’s most influential voices in sport as Symposium, the city’s premier knowledge forum, convenes its second session at Quorum on Thursday (April 30) evening. The event, titled “Beyond the Game: The Business of Athletic Excellence,” promises a deep dive into the evolving ecosystem of Indian sport and what it takes to build world-class athletes.

The high-profile panel will feature Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, sports administrator Nachhatar Singh Johal, noted sports journalist Boria Majumdar, and actor-presenter Mandira Bedi. The discussion will be moderated by Jayesh Ranjan, who is also the co-founder of Symposium.

Focus on Building Sporting Excellence

With India increasingly aiming to elevate its global sporting stature, the session will examine the critical elements required to consistently produce elite athletes. From grassroots development and policy frameworks to the role of private investment, infrastructure, and cutting-edge sports science, the panel is expected to offer a 360-degree perspective on the opportunities and challenges shaping Indian sport.

Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist, brings with him unmatched insight into high-performance sport, mental conditioning, and athlete welfare through his pioneering work in sports science. Meanwhile, Nachhatar Singh Johal, as CEO of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), plays a pivotal role in designing India’s Olympic preparation strategy.

Adding depth to the discussion, Boria Majumdar will provide a historian’s and storyteller’s lens to India’s sporting journey, while Mandira Bedi will reflect on the transformation of sports broadcasting and its impact on popularising athletic culture.

A Platform for Ideas and Leadership

Founded by Girish Mallpani and co-founded by Jayesh Ranjan, Symposium has positioned itself as a unique intellectual platform where leaders from government, business, academia, and public policy engage in meaningful dialogue.

Envisioned as a recurring series, the forum aims to spark informed conversations and cultivate a community committed to lifelong learning and leadership. Each session is curated to address themes that shape the future, with sport now taking centre stage amid India’s growing global ambitions.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Venue: Quorum Hyderabad

Programme:

6:00 PM — High Tea

6:30 PM – 9:00 PM — Panel Discussion

9:00 PM — Cocktails & Dinner

With an exceptional lineup and a timely theme, the Symposium’s second session is expected to deliver valuable insights into the business and science of sporting excellence, while charting a roadmap for India’s future as a global sporting powerhouse.