Hyderabad: GHMC to Launch WhatsApp Payment Services for Citizens

In a significant move towards improving digital convenience, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is soon going to introduce a WhatsApp Business platform where citizens will be able to make payments for several municipal services with ease.

With the new platform, citizens can make payments for property tax, trade license, and other fees directly from their mobile devices. The scheme is meant to streamline payments, make revenue collection quicker, and give citizens a better, technology-based experience.

Once functional, customers will be billed, receive payment receipts, official notifications, and direct payment links on WhatsApp. One can pay through UPI, debit/credit cards, net banking, or digital wallets. Payment will be credited directly to the bank accounts of GHMC, and an instant confirmation would be sent to the payer's mobile.

Besides payment ease, the platform will also provide real-time transaction status updates, all on WhatsApp. To be accessible to a broad customer base, the service will be multilingual and operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

GHMC intends to join forces with a private agency to roll out and operate the WhatsApp payment service. The corporation has invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from potential companies with the deadline for July 16.

This action would go a long way to increase civic participation and make the services of the municipal corporation more accessible to Hyderabadi citizens.