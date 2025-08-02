Hyderabad Gets a Tech Boost: McDonald’s to Invest $100 Million, Add 2,000 Jobs

Famous for its affordable burgers and crispy fries, American fast food giant McDonald’s has announced a major investment of $100 million (approximately ₹875 crore) in its new global office in Hyderabad.

The move is part of McDonald’s strategy to strengthen its global technology infrastructure—focusing on enterprise platforms, cybersecurity, and data systems.

The Hyderabad office, which began operations three months ago, currently employs around 100 people. With this fresh investment, McDonald’s aims to grow its team to about 2,000 employees by early 2027.

At present, the Hyderabad hub handles key corporate functions such as global finance and people services. It’s also emerging as a crucial centre for developing capabilities in data engineering, governance, insights, and artificial intelligence (AI).

According to company sources, the office is already tackling global challenges using cutting-edge technologies like AI and data analytics.

Speaking about the vision behind the investment, Deshant Kaila, Head of Global Business Services (Operations), said: “Today, if you use the McDonald’s app in India, it doesn’t work in other countries. We want to build a unified global app. This means streamlining enterprise platforms and data systems to offer personalized experiences and loyalty programs to customers worldwide.”

Dr. Durga Prakash, Head of Technology for McDonald’s Global Offices, highlighted a key innovation already being driven by the tech teams: a first-of-its-kind edge AI transformation that was rolled out in 400 restaurants globally last year.

He explained that this AI system uses vision cameras to ensure every order is assembled correctly before reaching the customer—helping reduce errors and improve efficiency.

“Our long-term strategy is to connect 40,000 restaurants worldwide using this tech,” he added.

With this bold investment, McDonald’s is not only reinforcing its commitment to digital transformation but also positioning Hyderabad as a key global innovation hub.